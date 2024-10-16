When I last covered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a “buy” rating on May 5th, 2024 in the article “Apple: Dividend Raise Won’t Be Enough”, the stock was attempting to recover from a series of declines
Apple: Limited Gains Ahead (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Apple stock experienced a 30.1% rally after my "buy" recommendation but has since slowed, prompting a downgrade to "hold" near all-time highs.
- Despite solid Q3 earnings, including revenue and EPS beats, Apple's forward valuation metrics suggest limited upside compared to other MAG-7 stocks.
- Apple's price-book ratio of 52.74x is high, making Alphabet and other MAG-7 stocks more attractive on a relative valuation basis.
- Investors should wait for a deeper price decline before entering new long positions, as current upside potential appears limited.
