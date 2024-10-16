Hiroshi Watanabe

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) invest in Horizon Robotics' Hong Kong IPO - report. (00:22) The Container Store (TCS) and Beyond (BYON) announce strategic partnership. (01:47) Meta Platforms (META) must face lawsuits saying it profited from youth social media addiction. (02:40)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have emerged as cornerstone investors in Hong Kong's upcoming initial public offering of Horizon Robotics, Bloomberg reported.

Horizon Robotics is backed by Intel (INTL) and provides software and hardware used in autonomous driving systems.

The goal is to raise HK$5.4 billion ($696 million) by selling 1.36 billion shares at HK$3.73 to HK$3.99 each ($0.48 to $0.51).

French shipping billionaire Rodolphe Saade’s CMA CGM and a Ningbo government fund are also cornerstone investors. Together, these cornerstone investors have subscribed for a total of ~$220 million in stock led by Alisoft China (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU), which have bid for $50 million each.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) also has a small stake in the company. Other backers of the IPO include China’s BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology.

Horizon Robotics was founded in 2015 and is managed by Kai Yu, a scientist with expertise in artificial intelligence who was a key player in Baidu's (BIDU) push for autonomous driving.

The company is seeking a valuation of up to $6 billion before including the funds raised in the IPO, people with knowledge of the matter said. This positions it as one of the largest listings in Hong Kong this year.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON) have entered into a partnership with an objective to improve customer experience utilizing both the Bed Bath and Beyond Brand and The Container Store.

As part of the terms of the collaboration, Beyond (BYON) has agreed to invest $40M in The Container Store (TCS) through a preferred equity transaction and an amendment or refinancing of The Container Store’s (TCS) credit facilities.

The Container Store (TCS) will issue ~40,000 shares of a newly created series of the company’s preferred stock to Beyond (BYON) for an aggregate purchase price of $40 million.

The partnership intends to position The Container Store (TCS) to return to profitable comparable store growth over time by utilizing and benefitting from Beyond’s (BYON) intellectual property, customer data, network of brands, and affiliate relationships.

A federal judge in California has ruled that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) must face lawsuits filed by the attorneys general of 34 states that accused the company of profiting from young people's addiction to social media.

Meta, which was seeking a dismissal of the case that was filed in October 2023, runs Facebook and Instagram. YouTube, owned by Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), TikTok owned by ByteDance (BDNCE) and Snapchat owned by Snap (SNAP) are also named in the cases.

The attorneys general allege that although social media use is linked to depression and other mental health conditions, companies that operate the platforms won't make changes that would eliminate capabilities known to have a negative impact on youths.

Further, the suits argue that social networks are not being honest about safety tools for youngsters and employ features to keep children online longer to boost the bottom line.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote that “Meta’s alleged years long public campaign of deception” on the risks of social media addiction and potential mental health impacts might violate both federal and state laws on deceptive and unfair business practices.

The case is State of California v. Meta Platforms Inc., 4:23-cv-05448, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

Short sellers boost bets against technology stocks in September

Qualcomm expected to wait until after US election to make Intel decision - Bloomberg

Stellantis sees 20% Y/Y drop in Q3 shipments

Catalyst watch:

British American Tobacco (BTI) will hold its Capital Markets Day in Southampton, UK. The tobacco stock has rallied in the past following similar events.

Notable investor events include Okta's (OKTA) Investor Summit, Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) Investor Day, Cytokinetics' (CYTK) Analyst Day, Republic Services' (RSG) business update call, and SentinelOne's (S) investor technology session at OneCon.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $70/barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.7% at $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is down 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is up 7% following the release of better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Import/Export Prices

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.