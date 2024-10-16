It’s been a rollercoaster year for oil prices and energy equities. Energy had been a fairly sleepy sector for much of 2Q24 and 3Q24, but geopolitics have brought energy back into focus in recent days. Against the backdrop of increased geopolitical
Oil, Geopolitics, And Your Energy Allocation
Summary
- Energy was the second-best-performing sector in 1Q24 but had fallen to the worst-performing sector in September as the outlook for oil prices deteriorated.
- Iran launching missiles at Israel heightened oil supply risk, causing oil prices and energy equities to rally.
- Given greater geopolitical risk, investors may want to reconsider their energy allocations, particularly if currently underweight energy.
