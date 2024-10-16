Since I last covered Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) in October 2022, it dipped from $56.83 to $54.77 in less than two weeks. Still, my hold position based on-demand concerns was short-lived because the stock eventually went all the way up to $175 in February
Siltronic: Exposure To AI, Amid Chip Recovery (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Siltronic's H1 2024 sales declined by 14%, with EBITDA suffering even more due to lower volumes and increased fixed costs.
- However, it retained pricing power despite facing competition, which tends to show low price sensitivity among customers.
- It has seen some recovery on a sequential basis in the second quarter thanks to its wafers used in AI applications.
- This bullish case is mainly based on optimism about long-term growth and implementing cost management initiatives to navigate current challenges.
- Therefore, expect volatility to continue in the short term.
