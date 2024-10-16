RH's Transformation And Footprint Expansion Continue Amid Challenges
Summary
- RH demonstrates resilience with Q2 2024 net revenues of $830 million, a 3.6% YoY increase, and an 11.7% adjusted operating margin.
- RH's strategic investments in product transformation and Gallery expansion are paying off, despite margin pressures and a challenging housing market.
- Consolidating RH Contemporary into RH Interiors and RH Modern collections streamlines offerings, optimizing marketing strategies and maintaining high standards.
- Long-term growth hinges on global expansion and scaling Waterworks, but adapting to local preferences and managing startup costs are critical challenges.
