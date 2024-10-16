The Emerging Market (EM) asset class is comprised of 24 countries with various languages, economies, and political systems. Given this diversity, there are myriad factors that impact the group’s economic growth rates and equity market performances. Historically, however, three factors have had an outsized influence on
Consumption In Emerging Markets: Potentially Powerful Tailwinds Are Converging
Summary
- Between interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, potential U.S. dollar weaknesses, and monetary and fiscal stimulus in China, EM equities may be poised to benefit from the convergence of three powerful tailwinds.
- Consumption names within EM could be particularly appealing, as lower interest rates reduce individual debt burdens and encourage people to borrow and spend.
- We believe that EM’s favorable demographics and rapidly expanding consumer class support the consumption theme’s long-term structural story.
