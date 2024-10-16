Procter & Gamble: No Major Incentive To Turn Bullish Before Q1 Earnings

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.92K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Procter & Gamble's stock has outperformed its large-cap staple peers in 2024, but now faces a critical Q1-25 earnings event that could influence future performance.
  • PG has missed topline estimates for three straight quarters now, and the weak organic growth trend may not necessarily reverse in Q1 given a difficult base.
  • PG's largest product segment-Fabric Care isn't firing on all cylinders, while its second largest market-China too will likely face challenges.
  • PG's forward valuations are not prohibitive, particularly in light of the implied operating leverage over the next 3 years.
  • Yet, we also highlight why the PG stock does not represent a good BUY now.

Ariel laundry detergent products isolated on white

monticelllo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), one of the prominent consumer goods entities in the world, has seen its stock perform rather well this year; all through 2024, it has managed to consistently stay ahead of other

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.92K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PG
--
PG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News