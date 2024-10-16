Ready Capital's (NYSE:RC) most recent quarterly dividend at $0.25 per share, was a significant 25% reduction from its prior distribution. Its annualized distribution now stands at $1 per share, down from $1.44 per share a year ago. The mREIT
Ready Capital: When Is The Final Dividend Cut?
Summary
- Ready Capital's dividend cut to $0.25 per share marks a significant sequential reduction, with a current yield of 14%, significantly above pre-pandemic levels.
- RC's net book value has declined to $12.97 per share with the commons trading at a 45% discount.
- The mREIT plans to bridge dividend coverage by focusing on small business loans, exiting residential mortgage banking, and increasing leverage.
- Cost reductions, including an 11% staffing cut, aim to improve ROE, but the risk of further dividend cuts remains, making preferred shares a safer option.
