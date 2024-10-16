Coinbase's Institutional Growth Soars, But Risks Persist

Oct. 16, 2024 10:38 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) StockBTC
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
7.01K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Coinbase's institutional transaction revenue surged 272.5% YoY in Q2 2024, reaching $63.6 million, reflecting rising institutional demand.
  • Subscription and services revenue increased 78% YoY, hitting $599 million in Q2 2024, supporting diversification beyond trading fees.
  • Total trading volume grew 145.7% YoY, reaching $226 billion, with institutional investors accounting for over 83% of the volume.
  • Revenue for Q3 2024 is projected at $1.26 billion, up 86.9% year over year, but slightly below Q2’s $1.4 billion.
  • Wall Street's consensus price target for Coinbase is $243.87, offering a potential 38% upside from current levels.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency symbol on yellow balloon. Man hold needle directed to air balloon. Concept of finance risk

Velishchuk

Investment Thesis

Since our sell rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) last April, the stock has dropped 25%. While the company’s crypto-driven nature keeps us cautious, recent developments suggest bullish potential. Institutional transaction revenue surged 272.5% year-over-year (YoY) in Q2 2024, reaching $63.6 million. Additionally, a 78% rise in subscription

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
7.01K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News