Invest In All Weather BDC Dividend Portfolio

Oct. 16, 2024 11:03 AM ETBIZD, PBDC, MAIN, GBDC, MSDL, FDUS, PFLT, HTGC, FSK, CION, BXSL10 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
6.54K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The All Weather Portfolio concept introduced by Ray Dalio aims for stable returns through largely uncorrelated investment exposures.
  • In this article, I have tried to apply the essence of such a construct for BDC dividend-seeking investments.
  • The sample portfolio, which is presented in the article, consists of three structural layers that are not that correlated and offer different risk and reward profiles.
  • All of the nine BDCs are specifically selected to maximize the potential return from each portfolio layer, and are also the names, where I have issued bullish articles before.

Growing money - 3 stacks US $100 bills

PM Images

The All Weather Portfolio is a portfolio structure concept that was designed by a well-known hedge fund manager, Ray Dalio. As the name implies, the objective of such a structure or strategy is to have a portfolio in place, which would

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
6.54K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
PBDC--
Putnam BDC Income ETF
MAIN--
Main Street Capital
GBDC--
Golub Capital BDC
MSDL--
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News