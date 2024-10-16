Aristotle Global Equity Q3 2024 Commentary

Markets Review
Global equity markets reached record highs during the quarter. The MSCI ACWI Index rose 6.61%, while the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index rallied 6.98%. Value outperformed growth, with the MSCI ACWI Value Index outperforming the MSCI ACWI Growth Index by 5.35% during the quarter.
(All MSCI index returns are shown net and in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.)
Latin America and Asia/Pacific ex-Japan were the strongest regions, while Japan and North America gained the least. On a sector basis, ten out of the eleven sectors within the MSCI ACWI Index finished in the green, with Real Estate, Utilities and Financials increasing the most. Meanwhile, Energy (the only sector to post a negative return), Information Technology and Communication Services were the weakest performers.
The global economy continued to improve, with the IMF projecting global GDP to rise to 3.3% in 2025 as economic indicators trended positively. Both the U.K. and eurozone reported annualized inflation at 2.2% in August, while U.S. inflation fell below the 3.0% mark for the first time in over three years. To maintain economic growth and employment, the Bank of England cut its bank rate 25 basis points, the European Central Bank reduced its deposit facility rate 25 basis points and the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its federal funds rate 50 basis points.
In Asia, the Bank of Japan announced its second rate hike of the year to a short-term policy rate of 0.25%, marking its highest level since 2008. With rising inflation, a weak yen and a push for policy normalization, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has not ruled out an additional rate hike by the end of the year. Meanwhile, China is grappling with deflationary pressures, as consumer prices rose just 0.6% year-over-year in August. In response, the People's Bank of China unveiled a monetary stimulus package worth 1 trillion to 2 trillion yuan, which included reducing a key short-term interest rate and lowering banks' reserve requirements.
On the geopolitical front, the ongoing wars in Ukraine-Russia and the Middle East continued with escalations of various magnitudes. At the time of this writing, oil markets responded with Brent Crude rising over 12% in the first five trading days of October to more than $80 per barrel.
Performance and Attribution Summary
For the third quarter of 2024, Aristotle Capital's Global Equity Composite posted a total return of 6.64% gross of fees (6.54% net of fees), underperforming the MSCI ACWI Index, which returned 6.61%, and outperforming the MSCI World Index, which returned 6.36%. Please refer to the table below for detailed performance.
|Performance (%)
|3Q24
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|10 Years
|Since Inception*
|Global Equity Composite (gross)
|6.64
|12.34
|25.81
|5.90
|11.49
|10.53
|10.37
|Global Equity Composite (net)
|6.54
|12.07
|25.41
|5.58
|11.13
|10.15
|9.94
|MSCI ACWI Index (net)
|6.61
|18.66
|31.76
|8.09
|12.19
|9.39
|9.48
|MSCI World Index (net)
|6.36
|18.86
|32.43
|9.08
|13.04
|10.07
|10.37
From a sector perspective, the portfolio's performance relative to the MSCI ACWI Index can be primarily attributed to allocation effects. Security selection in Financials, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary contributed the most to the portfolio's relative performance. Conversely, security selection in Information Technology and Industrials and a lack of exposure to Utilities detracted from relative return.
Regionally, security selection was primarily responsible for the portfolio's performance relative to the MSCI ACWI Index. Security selection in Japan and Asia/Pacific ex-Japan contributed the most to relative performance, while security selection in North America and Emerging Markets detracted.
Contributors and Detractors for 3Q 2024
|Relative Contributors
|Relative Detractors
|Lennar (LEN)
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|MonotaRO (OTCPK:MONOF)
|Microchip Technology (MCHP)
|Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKF)
|Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF)
|Brookfield (BAM)
|Rentokil Initial (RTO)
|AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY)
|Adobe (ADBE)
MonotaRO, the Japanese online business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, was a main contributor during quarter. The company, which serves as a one-stop solution, allowing customers to shop for millions of products via a centralized location, reported an increase in order value and sales per shipment. It also continues to gain traction on orders coming from large corporations-a catalyst we previously identified-which now represent more than 30% of total sales, up from 25% at the end of last year. Large "enterprise" customers have a higher lifetime value and can afford to pay for value-added services that MonotaRO offers (e.g., purchase management systems), which in turn has the potential to increase the stickiness of clients. Moreover, we believe that the market underappreciates the importance that convenience (rather than price) plays in the B2B segment, where MonotaRO's curation skills and execution capabilities are difficult to replicate.
Microchip Technology, the microcontroller (MCU) and analog semiconductor producer, was a primary detractor for the period. The company reported results in line with guidance, but its short-term outlook remains challenged. Between 2021-2023, amid a global chip shortage, Microchip implemented a preferred supply program to meet the large demands of its clients, who overestimated their needs and are now working through their inventory levels. While management has started to see some positive signs pointing toward a recovery (e.g., higher expedited orders and fewer order cancelations), it is taking longer than anticipated. Longer term, Microchip has been able to generate 15+ years of robust FREE cash flow and margins, while lowering its debt and consistently returning money to shareholders. This, we believe, speaks to the company's proven ability to manage the business through economic cycles, while taking advantage of its broad portfolio to continue gaining share in areas including IoT, 5G infrastructure, autonomous driving and data centers.
Rentokil Initial, the U.K.-based pest control and hygiene services company, was one of the largest detractors for the quarter. In an unscheduled update, management provided a revised outlook for the North American pest control business, with 2024 revenue growth from the region now expected to be just 1%, a significant reduction from the prior guidance of 2%-4%. The company is experiencing temporary disruption due to the ongoing integration of Terminix into Rentokil's existing branch network, with recent investments in sales and marketing requiring additional time to deliver results. However, while these integration efforts are weighing on short-term results, we believe they are precisely the foundation of Rentokil's long-term value proposition. Once integration challenges are resolved, the combination should provide operational synergies through scale efficiencies and improved density in key markets, paving the way for a faster consolidation of the U.S. pest control industry and positioning the company to capture even more market share in the coming years. This "Right Way 2" operational plan underscores management's focus on increasing customer retention and driving productivity gains via technology and data utilization. The ongoing branch integration and market densification initiatives represent key catalysts already in motion. Given its scale, operational excellence and strategic acquisitions, we believe Rentokil is well positioned to deliver both revenue growth and margin expansion over time.
Recent Portfolio Activity
|Buys
|Sells
|Tokyo Century (OTCPK:TCNRF)
|None
During the quarter we invested in Tokyo Century.
Tokyo Century Corporation
Tokyo Century is a leading Japanese financial services company that specializes in leasing and financing. Formed in 2009 through the merger of Century Leasing System and Tokyo Leasing, the company offers a broad spectrum of services that consist of specialty financing for areas such as aviation, shipping and real estate (~50% of FY 2024 revenues), equipment leasing (~22% percent), auto leasing and rental car services (~8%), and various other services from IT leasing to financing for environmental infrastructure (~20%).
Tokyo Century's services allow its customers the necessary funding to grow, as well as operate and manage, fleets of vehicles and necessary equipment without the need for large capital expenditures. The company has also been expanding its global presence outside of Japan, predominately through partnerships and joint ventures, with operations today in more than 30 countries and regions.
High-Quality Business
Some of the quality characteristics we have identified for Tokyo Century include:
- Economies of scale allow for operational efficiencies and greater bargaining power with equipment manufacturers;
- Global partnerships with industry leaders allow the company to not only expand its offerings but also enhance its reach across geographies and adapt to local customer needs; and
- Strong balance sheet enables the company to secure favorable financing terms, which is crucial for its capital-intensive business model.
Attractive Valuation
Based on our estimates of normalized earnings, we believe Tokyo Century's stock price is offered at a discount to the company's intrinsic value. In our view, the market has underappreciated both company and industry-specific dynamics which provides an attractive valuation.
Compelling Catalysts
Catalysts we have identified for Tokyo Century, which we believe will cause its stock price to appreciate over our three- to five-year investment horizon, include:
- Enhanced revenue and profitability from aviation leasing as manufacturing constraints, and the resulting supply and demand imbalance, allow for increasing lease rates and higher values of aircrafts;
- Continued benefits from prior acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships (e.g., Tokyo Century's investment in NTT Data's North American build-out of data centers); and
- Improvements in IT leasing through its subsidiary CSI Leasing as companies increasingly rely on technology assets and seek to optimize IT infrastructure spending.
Conclusion
With the evolving global macroeconomic landscape, increasing geopolitical tensions and the approaching U.S. elections, there are plenty of headlines to follow. At Aristotle Capital, our priority is determining whether these events provide valuable insights for long-term investors. Instead of repositioning our portfolios based on predictions of how the market may or may not respond to such events, we focus on identifying and owning companies that, we believe, can succeed in the face of global uncertainty. It is our belief and experience that well-managed, high-quality companies will take appropriate actions to respond to the ever-changing world.
