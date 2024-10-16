Can Dividends-Satisfy The Rising Demand For Yield?

Oct. 16, 2024 10:30 AM ETVYM, SPHD, SPYD, HDV, VYMI, DEM, KBWD, SMHB, DHS, FDVV, IAE, LVHD, IHD, SPDV, DTH, HDEF, LVHI, XSHD, HDLB, DEW, WBIY, EEMD, TPHD, META, META:CA, GOOGL, GOOG, BABA, BABAF
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
922 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Global dividends hit a record high in 2024, with $606.1 billion paid in Q2 alone, as tech giants like Meta and Alibaba entered the dividend-paying market.
  • Equity yields remain low compared to bonds, with the FTSE All-World index yielding 1.86% in September 2024, while the FTSE World Government Bond index yield to maturity stood at 3.03%.
  • Dividend-focused strategies can enhance income potential in equity portfolios by prioritising high-dividend-paying sectors and reducing risks of dividend cuts.

Money on the edge

PM Images

By Catherine Yoshimoto

With interest rates now on a downward path in the US, the eurozone and the UK, can equities satisfy investors’ demand for income?

The peak in rates may now be behind us

After eleven

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
922 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
SPHD--
Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
SPYD--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500® High Dividend ETF
HDV--
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
VYMI--
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News