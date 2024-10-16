Abbott Q3: Strong Growth In Medical Device And Pharma
Summary
- I reiterate a “Strong Buy” rating for Abbott Laboratories with a fair value of $135 per share due to their strong R&D pipeline and robust financial performance.
- Abbott's recent results show 7.6% organic revenue growth, driven by medical devices and pharmaceuticals, leading to raised full-year EPS guidance.
- Despite ongoing NEC baby formula lawsuits, the financial impact is marginal, representing only 0.02% of total revenue.
- Abbott's continuous glucose monitoring systems, Lingo and Libre Rio, are expected to drive future growth, supported by a growing CGM market.
