ASML: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Crash

Summary

  • ASML's shares plummeted 16% after an accidental early release of Q3 results.
  • Despite a net bookings miss, ASML achieved 20% Q/Q revenue growth and remained profitable. However, bookings fell 53% Q/Q, prompting a lowered FY 2025 revenue outlook.
  • ASML now trades at a discount to rivals, presenting a potential rebound opportunity, especially if other chip stocks reignite investor enthusiasm.
  • Risks include export restrictions in China and potential gross margin contractions, but the sell-off offers a chance to buy shares at a discount.

Machine checking silicon wafers in clean room laboratory, close up

Shares of semiconductor equipment company ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) crashed 16% on Tuesday after it mistakenly released third-quarter results early. The earnings report showed unexpected order weakness and caused ASML to miss the net bookings consensus estimates, resulting in serious

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, NVDA, AMD, TSMC, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

