Shares of semiconductor equipment company ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) crashed 16% on Tuesday after it mistakenly released third-quarter results early. The earnings report showed unexpected order weakness and caused ASML to miss the net bookings consensus estimates, resulting in serious
ASML: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Crash
Summary
- ASML's shares plummeted 16% after an accidental early release of Q3 results.
- Despite a net bookings miss, ASML achieved 20% Q/Q revenue growth and remained profitable. However, bookings fell 53% Q/Q, prompting a lowered FY 2025 revenue outlook.
- ASML now trades at a discount to rivals, presenting a potential rebound opportunity, especially if other chip stocks reignite investor enthusiasm.
- Risks include export restrictions in China and potential gross margin contractions, but the sell-off offers a chance to buy shares at a discount.
