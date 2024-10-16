Uber: The Big Winner Of Tesla's 'We, Robot' Flop

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
543 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The significant divergence in stock performance between Uber and Tesla following Tesla's 'We, Robot' event highlights investor sentiment regarding the progress and viability of autonomous driving technology.
  • Uber's shares surged almost 11%, indicating growing investor confidence in the company's current business model amidst the slower-than-expected progress in autonomous driving.
  • Uber can continue to capitalize on its existing, booming operations without the pressing need to pivot or compete directly with self-driving technology.
  • Without any disruption to Uber's momentum, the company is on track to generate close to $11 billion of free cash flow by 2027, according to analyst consensus estimates by Refintiv.

Mobile app Uber on a Apple iPhone XR

5./15 WEST

Tesla Flop, Uber Top

Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares surged almost 11% following Tesla's 'We, Robot' event, while Tesla (TSLA) shares closed the trading day almost 9% lower. In my view, this is a clear investor vote of how

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
543 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UBER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UBER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UBER
--
UBER:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News