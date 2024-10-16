General Motors' (NYSE:GM) ~80% ownership stake in Cruise presents a potentially interesting opportunity to capitalize on the rise of self-driving vehicles. While Cruise has faced serious issues in recent years, a successful self-driving company could be worth something like 100
General Motors' Cruise Stake Could Be Worth More Than The Entire Company
Summary
- General Motors' reasonable valuation and ownership stake in Cruise present a potentially attractive way to capitalize on the rise of self-driving cars.
- Cruise is not without risks, though. The company has had operational and safety issues recently, and Waymo is the clear leader in the space.
- Even accounting for competition and recent problems, Cruise is still a valuable asset.
- GM's market capitalization doesn't appear to account for this, potentially creating an opportunity as Cruise restarts operations.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.