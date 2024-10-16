The ETF world can be quite overwhelming; there's literally an ETF for everything. But to be honest with you, I like that. If you want broad market exposure, naturally don't overload your portfolio with too many passive funds, as it will be
MOO ETF: Why I Started A DCA Strategy In The Agribusiness Sector
Summary
- VanEck Agribusiness ETF offers controlled exposure to future sectors, outperforming peers in bull markets, with a higher dividend yield despite a slightly higher expense ratio.
- Agribusiness is poised for long-term growth due to technological advancements and increasing global food demand, making MOO a strategic investment.
- I'm using a chart-based DCA plan with RSI indicators to identify optimal entry points, and in my opinion, these could be around the $70 price range.
- Despite current market risks, MOO's low P/E ratio and long-term growth potential make it an attractive addition to a diversified portfolio.
