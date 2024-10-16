Pzena Investment Management Q3 2024 Commentary

The Power of Patience: Unlocking Value Investing’s Long-Term Rewards
Value investing requires patience and a long-term perspective. While they may experience deeper drawdowns, value stocks have recovered faster and outperformed over time. Maintaining discipline during market volatility is key to realizing value’s historical edge.
Achieving long-term investment success requires patience, discipline, and a focus on fundamentals rather than short-term market fluctuations. While value stocks have outperformed over longer time horizons, value investing is often misunderstood as being riskier or underperforming during market downturns.
This essay is the second installment in our series, Why We Are Active Value Investors. In part one, we covered the superior historical returns of value investing and the drawbacks of “value-light” strategies. In this installment, we
- discuss the importance of a long time horizon
- show that value recovers faster from drawdowns and has far superior five-year performance starting from the peak
By taking a comprehensive look at the data, we demonstrate that a long-term, disciplined commitment to value investing increases the likelihood of achieving expected results while weathering inevitable market volatility.
IMPORTANCE OF A LONG TIME HORIZON
Since all investment approaches suffer through drawdown periods, patience and a long time horizon are crucial to achieving a long-term performance objective. Longer time horizons have a narrower range of outcomes. Exhibit 1 shows the range of ACWI and ACWI Value performance outcomes over various periods. Although the range for one-year performance for ACWI is between +70% and −50%, the performance range narrows over longer rolling periods. At the 10-year point, the range is +21% on the high end and -1.2% on the low end. This indicates that over longer periods, investors are far more likely to achieve their expected results while also being far less likely to post negative absolute returns.
This underpins our unwavering commitment to the value discipline, regardless of the market environment. Numerous historical studies have shown that value portfolios outperform expensive portfolios, value-light portfolios, and the market (see our 3Q23 Newsletter Commentary). Having a long-term horizon narrows the range of outcomes, increasing the odds an investor will benefit from this historical outperformance.
VALUE’S RISKINESS MYTH
A popular misconception about value is that its superior long-term performance comes at the cost of additional risk (or volatility). We dispelled that myth in the first part of this series (see our 3Q23 Newsletter Commentary). But how does the range of outcomes for value compare to other strategies? As Exhibit 1 shows, the difference between the range of outcomes for value stocks narrows with a longer time horizon. Crucially, value stocks’ wider range of outcomes is demonstrably dominated by upside tracking error (i.e., good tracking error).
VALUE RECOVERS FASTER FROM DRAWDOWNS
Over the past 50 years or so, the market has seen 12 drawdowns >10%, or, on average, about one every four years. The performance of value portfolios during these down markets is not fully understood.
On average, the market drawdown is about 23% and lasts around 10 months, with a recovery time of about five quarters. Interestingly, the drawdown for cheap stocks is about 450 basis points worse than the market, lasts about a month longer, but recovers seven months faster (Exhibit 2). A long-term time horizon also allows investors to weather these inevitable market drawdowns, as value, value-light, and expensive portfolios, as well as the market as a whole, recover sufficiently to generate positive five-year performance from the peak before the drawdown, with value significantly outperforming the other cohorts.
This performance pattern is hardly surprising. Stocks trade down to the cheapest quintile because they have the highest degree of controversy, so it stands to reason that, as the market sells off, value equities perform somewhat worse. It follows that, as market fears subside, these stocks come back faster and outperform during the subsequent period.
As for the worst drawdown in the past 50 years, the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the global markets experienced a 16-month drawdown of 55%, which took just over 4.5 years to recover. For value, the drawdown during the GFC was 500 basis points worse, lasted the same 16 months, but recovered in just over 1.5 years.
We believe these historic observations dispel the myth that value performs much worse during market drawdowns and highlight the importance of sticking with a value discipline during drawdowns, as the recovery is swift and often unexpected. Indeed, that is at least part of the reason for the value premium. During periods of maximum pain, investors’ fears cause them to abandon value stocks at the moment they are cheapest and offer the best risk–return potential.
CONCLUSION
Achieving long-term investment success through value investing requires conviction, discipline, and patience. While value stocks may experience periods of underperformance and deeper drawdowns compared with the broader market, history has shown that maintaining a long time horizon increases the likelihood of realizing value’s historical outperformance. The empirical evidence dispels the myth that value is riskier, demonstrating that value stocks exhibit a similar range of five-year outcomes and a better range of one-year outcomes while producing higher average returns in both periods. Investors who can stay committed to a value approach, even during challenging times, position themselves to capitalize on value’s enduring edge. The cyclical nature of value’s performance reinforces the importance of resisting the temptation to abandon a proven strategy during inevitable bouts of underperformance. Ultimately, a disciplined, long-term perspective grounded in the fundamentals of value investing gives investors the best chance of achieving their desired investment outcomes.
|
In a future installment of our series, we will delve into the robust fundamental risk analysis we perform to ensure the stocks we add to our portfolios can weather the inevitable deep economic and market downturns.
Further Information
These materials are intended solely for informational purposes. The views expressed reflect the current views of Pzena Investment Management (“PIM”) as of the date hereof and are subject to change. PIM is a registered investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. PIM does not undertake to advise you of any changes in the views expressed herein. There is no guarantee that any projection, forecast, or opinion in this material will be realized. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Investments may be in a variety of currencies and therefore changes in rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to decrease or increase. The price of equity securities may rise or fall because of economic or political changes or changes in a company’s financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in Emerging Markets. Investments in small-cap or mid-cap companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. PIM’s strategies emphasize a “value” style of investing, which targets undervalued companies with characteristics for improved valuations. This style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that returns on “value” securities may not move in tandem with the returns on other styles of investing or the stock market in general.
This document does not constitute a current or past recommendation, an offer, or solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities or provide investment advisory services and should not be construed as such. The information contained herein is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. PIM does not make any warranty, express or implied, as to the information’s accuracy or completeness. Prospective investors are encouraged to consult their own professional advisers as to the implications of making an investment in any securities or investment advisory services.
The MSCI information may only be used for internal use, may not be reproduced or redisseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an “as is” basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the MSCI Parties) expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including, without limitation, lost profits) or any other damages.
For U.K. Investors Only:
This marketing communication is issued by Pzena Investment Management, Ltd. (“PIM UK”). PIM UK is a limited company registered in England and Wales with registered number 09380422, and its registered office is at 34-37 Liverpool Street, London EC2M 7PP, United Kingdom. PIM UK is an appointed representative of Vittoria & Partners LLP (FRN 709710), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”). The Pzena documents have been approved by Vittoria & Partners LLP and, in the UK, are only made available to professional clients and eligible counterparties as defined by the FCA.
For EU Investors Only:
This marketing communication is issued by Pzena Investment Management Europe Limited (“PIM Europe”). PIM Europe (No. C457984) is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS management company (pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations, 2011, as amended). PIM Europe is registered in Ireland with the Companies Registration Office (No. 699811), with its registered office at Riverside One, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, 2, Ireland. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The value of your investment may go down as well as up, and you may not receive upon redemption the full amount of your original investment. The views and statements contained herein are those of Pzena Investment Management and are based on internal research.
For Australia and New Zealand Investors Only:
This document has been prepared and issued by Pzena Investment Management, LLC (ARBN 108 743 415), a limited liability company (“Pzena”). Pzena is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under U.S. laws, which differ from Australian laws. Pzena is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services license in Australia in accordance with ASIC Class Order CO 03/1100 and the transitional relief under ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transitional) Instrument 2016/396, extended through 31 March 2026 by ASIC Corporations (Amendment) Instrument 2024/497. Pzena offers financial services in Australia to ‘wholesale clients’ only pursuant to that exemption. This document is not intended to be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other class of persons in Australia.
In New Zealand, any offer is limited to ‘wholesale investors’ within the meaning of clause 3(2) of Schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (‘FMCA’). This document is not to be treated as an offer, and is not capable of acceptance by, any person in New Zealand who is not a Wholesale Investor.
For Jersey Investors Only:
Consent under the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 (the “COBO” Order) has not been obtained for the circulation of this document. Accordingly, the offer that is the subject of this document may only be made in Jersey where the offer is valid in the United Kingdom or Guernsey and is circulated in Jersey only to persons similar to those to whom, and in a manner similar to that in which, it is for the time being circulated in the United Kingdom, or Guernsey, as the case may be. The directors may, but are not obliged to, apply for such consent in the future. The services and/or products discussed herein are only suitable for sophisticated investors who understand the risks involved. Neither Pzena Investment Management, Ltd. nor Pzena Investment Management, LLC nor the activities of any functionary with regard to either Pzena Investment Management, Ltd. or Pzena Investment Management, LLC are subject to the provisions of the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998.
For South African Investors Only:
Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an authorised financial services provider licensed by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (licence nr: 49029).
© Pzena Investment Management, LLC, 2024. All rights reserved.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.