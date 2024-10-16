Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were largely unchanged on Wednesday morning after reporting mostly in-line Q3 earnings results. Shares have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining over 60%, as the bank has
Citizens Financial: After An In-Line Q3, Shares Appear Fairly Valued
Summary
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported Q3 earnings in line with expectations, with shares flat after a 60% gain over the past year.
- Net interest income and margin declined due to fixed-rate swaps and rising deposit costs, but the private bank showed strong growth.
- Credit quality is a concern with reduced reserves and increased non-accrual loans, though capital levels remain healthy with a 3.9% dividend yield.
- I maintain a “hold” rating, expecting modest NII growth in Q4, but see more upside in other names like KEY.
