ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 16, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Skip Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations

Christophe Fouquet - President and Chief Executive Officer

Roger Dassen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna

Chris Caso - Wolf Research

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs

Tammy Qiu - Berenberg

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Sandeep Deshpande - JP Morgan

Adithya Metuku - HSBC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ASML 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on October 16, 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's introduction, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference call over to Mr. Skip Miller. Please go ahead.

Skip Miller

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone. This is Skip Miller, Vice President of Investor Relations at ASML. Joining me today on the call are ASML's CEO, Christophe Fouquet; and our CFO, Roger Dassen.

The subject of today's call is ASML's 2024 third quarter results. The length of this call will be 60 minutes and questions will take in the order that they are received. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at asml.com. A transcript of management's opening remarks and a replay of the call will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws.

These forward-looking statements involve material risks