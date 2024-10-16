Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call October 15, 2024 7:30 PM ET

Lawrie Conway - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Barrie Van Der Merwe - Chief Financial Officer

Matt O’Neill - Chief Operating Officer

Glen Masterman - VP Discovery

Peter O’Connor - GM Investor Relations

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Jon Sharp - CLSA

Tom Prendiville - Canaccord Genuity

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Lawrie Conway

Thank you, Kylie, and good morning, everyone. I’m joined on the call today by Barrie Van Der Merwe, our Chief Financial Officer; Matt O’Neill, our Chief Operating Officer; Glen Masterman, our VP Discovery; and Peter O’Connor, our GM Investor Relations.

Today, we released our September Quarterly Report and an Exploration Update. We laid the foundations during the second half of FY ‘24 to enable safe and reliable delivery of our FY ‘25 plan and a continuation of high-margin cash flow generation. The September quarter delivered exactly that. It was very satisfying to start the year in a positive way with a first quarter on plan and an improved safety performance where our TRIF reduced to 7.2 which was a 7.5% improvement.

We are well on track to deliver our production guidance of 710,000 to 780,000 ounces of gold and 70,000 to 80,000 tons of copper at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,475 to $1,575 per ounce.

The charts on Page 1 of our report, clearly demonstrate the solid start to the year, the material amount of cash we are generating and the opportunity ahead of us for even higher cash flow levels. Our first quarter production was around 26% of the midpoint of guidance while cash flows were about 24%.