Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 16, 2024 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Terry Turner - Chief Executive Officer
Harold Carpenter - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Russell Gunther - Stephens
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Ben Gerlinger - Citi
Anthony Elian - JPMorgan
Catherine Mealor - KBW
Samuel Varga - UBS
Brian Martin - Janney
Tim Mitchell - Raymond James
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Pinnacle Financial Partners Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Pinnacle Financial Partners is Mr. Terry Turner, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Harold Carpenter, Chief Financial Officer.
Please note Pinnacle's earnings release and this morning's presentation are available on the Investor Relations page of their website at www.pnfp.com. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on Pinnacle Financial's website for the next 90 days. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions].
During this presentation, we may make comments which may constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinnacle Financial to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of such factors are beyond Pinnacle Financial's ability to control or predict, and listeners are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. A more detailed description of these and other risks is contained in Pinnacle Financial's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and have subsequently filed quarterly reports. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
- Read more current PNFP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts