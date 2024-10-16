AMD: AI And Data Centers Lead The Charge (Rating Upgrade)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • I cautiously upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to “Buy” due to its strong Q2 results, including a 9% YoY revenue increase and an 18% rise in non-GAAP EPS.
  • AMD's data center segment saw a 115% YoY revenue surge, driven by Instinct MI300 GPUs and EPYC CPUs, positioning it well for future growth.
  • Despite challenges in gaming and embedded segments, AMD's focus on AI and data center expansion, including the Silo AI acquisition, supports long-term growth.
  • My updated DCF valuation model indicates AMD is undervalued by nearly 15%, making it an attractive investment opportunity at this time.
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Intro & Thesis

After first writing about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock with a “Sell” rating in August 2023, I admitted my mistake later that year (December 2023) and upgraded AMD to “Neutral.” In

Danil Sereda
10.71K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

