Realty Income Remains A Great Income Investment

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.76K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Realty Income has shown strong financial performance, a solid dividend track record, and an attractive valuation, making it a top REIT income investment.
  • The recent $9.3 billion Spirit acquisition boosts Realty Income's size, rental income, and customer diversification, enhancing its financial and operational strength.
  • Realty Income's dividend yield is nearly 5%, with a sustainable payout ratio of 76%, supported by a robust financial position and liquidity.
  • Despite macroeconomic risks, Realty Income's valuation remains attractive at 14.4x FFO, offering compelling total return prospects for long-term investors.
Brand-new strip mall and parking in the suburbs

Allkindza

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has reported a positive operating performance in recent quarters, has a strong financial profile, and offers a high-dividend yield. On top of that, its valuation remains attractive, making it one of the best income options in the REIT sector.

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.76K Followers
Labutes IR is a Fund Manager/Analyst specialized in the financial sector, with more than 18 years of experience in the financial markets. I have worked at several type of institutions in the industry, always at the buy side and related to portfolio management. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News