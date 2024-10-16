Realty Income (NYSE:O) has reported a positive operating performance in recent quarters, has a strong financial profile, and offers a high-dividend yield. On top of that, its valuation remains attractive, making it one of the best income options in the REIT sector.
Realty Income Remains A Great Income Investment
Summary
- Realty Income has shown strong financial performance, a solid dividend track record, and an attractive valuation, making it a top REIT income investment.
- The recent $9.3 billion Spirit acquisition boosts Realty Income's size, rental income, and customer diversification, enhancing its financial and operational strength.
- Realty Income's dividend yield is nearly 5%, with a sustainable payout ratio of 76%, supported by a robust financial position and liquidity.
- Despite macroeconomic risks, Realty Income's valuation remains attractive at 14.4x FFO, offering compelling total return prospects for long-term investors.
