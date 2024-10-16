Undercovered Dozen ETF Edition: Treasury Bonds, Uranium And Copper Miners, Undervalued AI +

The Undercovered Dozen
Summary

  • The 'Undercovered' Dozen ETF edition highlights less covered ETFs, focusing on seven in-depth analyses and five brief mentions, from articles published between September 17th and October 15th.
  • Colorado Wealth Management Fun recommends holding iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF for low-volatility cash parking, while Kevin Shan rates NEOS NASDAQ-100® High Income ETF a Buy for its dynamic options strategy.
  • Bang For The Buck sees Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF as a Buy due to long-term uranium contract strength, and Hedge Insider recommends Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF for its balanced AI-focused portfolio.
  • Additional mentions include SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (Sell), Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2x Shares ETF (Buy), and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Sell) among others.
  • Take a look and share your thoughts: Are any of these worth a deeper review? And are there other undercovered ETFs that you like?

Peat Pots For Spring Planting View From Above

WendellandCarolyn/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series is an effort to highlight undercovered stocks on our platform for you to have another source for idea generation. Today, we're focused explicitly on lesser covered exchange-traded funds.

The structure

Some tickers are covered more than others on the site, so with The Undercovered Dozen our Editors highlight twelve actionable investment ideas on tickers with less coverage. These ideas can range from "boring" large caps to promising up-and-coming small caps.

