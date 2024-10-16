Nel ASA (NLLSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 16, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Hakon Volldal - Chief Executive Officer

Kjell Christian Bjornsen - Chief Financial Officer

Wilhelm Flinder - Head, Investor Relations

Erwan Kerouredan - RBC Capital Markets

Anders Rosenlund - SEB

Alex Jones - BofA Securities

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

Chris Leonard - UBS Investment Bank

Yoann Charenton - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

Skye Landon - Redburn (Europe) Limited

Hakon Volldal

Good morning from Oslo. My name is Hakon Volldal. I am the CEO of Nel and I'm here to present the third quarter 2024 results. With me today, I have our CFO, Kjell Christian Bjørnsen; and also our Head of Investor Relations, Wilhelm Flinder.

We have the following agenda. We're going to start out with a 1-minute introduction to Nel for those of you who are not familiar with the company, then we're going to jump straight into the Q3 highlights. We're going to comment specifically on the political situation in the hydrogen industry. We're going to talk about the commercial highlights in the quarter, the technology strategy that we are pursuing. And also, we're going to have a section at the end where we summarize and look into the future, then we're going to end with the Q&A as usual.

Now -- Nel is now a fully dedicated electrolyzer technology company. We were listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange back in 2014. We are a leading pure-play electrolyzer manufacturer with 3,500 units installed to more than 80 countries around the world. And we have delivered these electrolyzers since 1927. We currently have 1 gigawatt of alkaline electrolyzer manufacturing at Heroya in Norway, and we have 500 megawatts of PEM manufacturing capacity in Wallingford, Connecticut, United States, almost 430 employees, investing heavily into R&D to stay at the forefront of