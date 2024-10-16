Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 16, 2024 3:41 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock, PLDGP Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.38K Followers

Q3: 2024-10-16 Earnings Summary

EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.43 | Revenue of $1.90B (6.74% Y/Y) misses by $9.24M

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Meng - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Tim Arndt - Chief Financial Officer
Dan Letter - President
Chris Caton - Managing Director

Conference Call Participants

Tom Catherwood - BTIG
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Craig Mailman - Citi
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Vince Tibone - Green Street
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
Nick Thillman - Baird
Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America
Mike Mueller - JPMorgan
Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Prologis Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Justin Meng, SVP, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Justin, you may begin.

Justin Meng

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The supplemental document is available on our website at prologis.com under Investor Relations.

I'd like to state that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which Prologis operates as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a variety of factors. For a list of those factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice in our 10-K or other SEC filings.

Additionally, our third quarter earnings

Recommended For You

About PLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Trending Analysis

Trending News