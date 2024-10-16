Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Meng - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Tim Arndt - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Letter - President

Chris Caton - Managing Director

Conference Call Participants

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Craig Mailman - Citi

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Vince Tibone - Green Street

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Nick Thillman - Baird

Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Prologis Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Justin Meng, SVP, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Justin, you may begin.

Justin Meng

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The supplemental document is available on our website at prologis.com under Investor Relations.

I'd like to state that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which Prologis operates as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a variety of factors. For a list of those factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice in our 10-K or other SEC filings.

Additionally, our third quarter earnings