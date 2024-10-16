América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 16, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniela Lecuona - Head of IR

Daniel Hajj - CEO

Carlos Garcia Moreno - CFO

Oscar von Hauske - COO

Conference Call Participants

Milenna Okamura - Goldman Sachs

Walter Piecyk - Lightshed Partners

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Gustavo Farias - UBS

Ernesto Gonzalez - Morgan Stanley

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

Alejandro Lavin - Santander

Lucca Brendim - Bank of America

Carlos Sequeira - BTG Pactual

Carlos Legarreta - ITAU

Camila Koga - BBI

Operator

Good morning. My name is Nadia, and I'll be the conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to America Movil's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Now, I will turn the call over to Ms. Daniela Lecuona, Head of Investor Relations to begin.

Daniela Lecuona

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter financial and operating results. We have on the line Mr. Daniel Hajj, CEO; Mr. Carlos Garcia Moreno, CFO; and Mr. Oscar Von Hauske, COO.

Daniel Hajj

Hi, good morning. Welcome to America Movil third quarter financial and operating report, and Carlos is going to make a summary of the results.

Carlos Garcia Moreno

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone. Well, interest rates in the US and several other countries continued their downward trend in the third quarter, with 10-year US Treasury yields falling 85 basis points from the beginning of the quarter through mid-September to a low of 3.6%. The decline was driven by concern about the cooling US economy and its corresponding impact on the labor market. It prompted the Fed to