It has been more than a year since pessimism surrounding the regional banking crisis peaked in March 2023, and the pessimists who sold have paid a heavy price. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (
KRE: Harvesting Fear, Selling Greed (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- KRE has delivered a total return of 61.9% since we initiated our bullish view back in May 2023, far outperforming the 43.7% return on the SPX over the same period.
- KRE's performance has far exceeded our expectations, especially given that these gains were achieved within a short period of 18 months. This translates to an annualized return of around 37%.
- Tactical capital recycling can enhance portfolio performance by reallocating gains from big winning positions to other opportunities with superior risk-adjusted returns.
- Accordingly, we are taking profit on our bullish view on KRE and downgrading our rating from "Strong Buy" to "Sell".
