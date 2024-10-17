Puig Brands: A Long-Term Buy At These Levels

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Puig Brands reported a 10% revenue increase in H1, with gross profit growing faster than revenue despite a 17% rise in marketing expenses.
  • Non-recurring IPO-related expenses significantly impacted H1 results, but these are not expected to recur, suggesting stronger net income in H2.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 7.4% to 410M EUR, with stable net debt at 1.5B EUR, indicating strong financial health and potential for debt reduction.
  • Forward EV/EBITDA of 11 for FY 2025 and consensus estimates of 5.1B EUR in revenue make Puig Brands an appealing luxury segment investment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
perfume for men

pidjoe/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Puig Brands (OTCPK:PUIGF) (OTCPK:PUGBY) is a Spanish company focusing on the higher end market of the fragrance, make-up and skincare aspects of consumer products. The company owns the Rabanne, Carolina Herrera and Jean-Paul Gaultier brands which have worldwide brand

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
22.05K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no position in Puig's common shares, but I have written put options and will continue to do so.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PUIGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PUIGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PUIGF
--
PUGBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News