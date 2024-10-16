Diana Shipping: Improved Balance Sheet And Attractive Dividend Yield; Rating Upgrade
Summary
- Diana Shipping recorded a weak quarter due to its significant exposure to long-term contracts. On the positive side, DSX has made changes in its capital structure.
- The company restructured its debt, moving significant maturities to 2029, enhancing dividend safety for both common and preferred shares.
- DSX declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075/share. At the present stock price, the yield is 15.6%. DSX preferred shares are attractive, too. They offer 8.3% yield.
- A 55% discount on NAV and a double-digit yield on common shares make DSX an attractive purchase. That said, I give Diana Shipping a Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DSX, DSX.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.