Diana Shipping: Improved Balance Sheet And Attractive Dividend Yield; Rating Upgrade

Summary

  • Diana Shipping recorded a weak quarter due to its significant exposure to long-term contracts. On the positive side, DSX has made changes in its capital structure.
  • The company restructured its debt, moving significant maturities to 2029, enhancing dividend safety for both common and preferred shares.
  • DSX declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075/share. At the present stock price, the yield is 15.6%. DSX preferred shares are attractive, too. They offer 8.3% yield.
  • A 55% discount on NAV and a double-digit yield on common shares make DSX an attractive purchase. That said, I give Diana Shipping a Buy rating.

Black cargo ship

InfinitumProdux

Note: I previously covered Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in April. I wrote about the company’s diverse fleet, financials, and dividends. At the time of publication, the company's fleet had an average age of 10.5 years, and none of the ships had scrubbers

