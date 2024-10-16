BSJP: Deviating From What It Is Meant To Do

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.77K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The fund was designed to be a diversified bullet portfolio with minimal volatility, as its underlying bonds were expected to mature in 2025.
  • The fund has deviated from its original structure by introducing longer-dated bonds with maturities beyond 2025.
  • The introduction of longer-dated bonds has increased the fund's market risk, exposing investors to potential losses in case of a recession.
  • A significant increase in credit spreads could result in a substantial decline in the fund's NAV.
  • Currently, more than 30% of the portfolio exhibits maturity dates above the December 2025 fund termination date.

Clear ball numbers

Jonathan Kitchen

Thesis

Bond term funds are interesting because they end up being a diversified bullet 'portfolio' debenture. The general issue with run-of-the-mill bond names is that the duration is constant. Thus, there is no concept of 'pull to par'. As time passes, term funds with matched collateral

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.77K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BSJP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BSJP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSJP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News