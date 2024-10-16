CSX Corporation (CSX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 16, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Korn - Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

Joe Hinrichs - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Cory - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Boone - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Sean Pelkey - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Ari Rosa - Citi

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Christian Wetherbee - Wells Fargo

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital

David Vernon - Sanford Bernstein

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CSX Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Korn, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy. You may begin.

Matthew Korn

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and good afternoon. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call.

Joining me on this call are Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Sean Pelkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In the presentation accompanying this call and available on our website, you will find slides with our forward-looking disclosures and our non-GAAP disclosures for your review.