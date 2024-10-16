There's no denying that NVIDIA (NVDA) is the top player and the first business that comes to mind when talking about the AI revolution. That's thanks to NVDA's historical focus on graphic processing
Underdog Mentality: Advanced Micro Devices Has A Place In AI Revolution
Summary
- NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs are sold out, indicating robust demand for AI-boosting hardware, but AMD's MI325x and upcoming MI350 series show promising value.
- Despite NVIDIA's dominance, AMD's technological advancements and potential for market share growth make it a compelling investment, especially with the AI revolution accelerating.
- AMD has historically been valued cheaper than NVIDIA, but its recent progress suggests it may experience solid growth driven by its latest MI environment.
- While I consider NVDA superior and hold a higher share, I rate AMD a 'buy' due to its noticeable progress and favorable AI market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AMZN, AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.