Karooooo: An Overlooked GARP Gem

Oct. 16, 2024 9:36 PM ETKarooooo Ltd. (KARO) Stock
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.13K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Karooooo Ltd. is a SaaS mobility company with promising growth attributes, driven by its Cartrack and Logistics services.
  • Despite a Q2 revenue miss, Karooooo's subscription revenue grew by 17%, and its earnings per share surged 31% year-over-year, conveying an exponential trajectory.
  • Karooooo's logistics segment looks like a hidden asset, complementing its mature Cartrack business, which benefits from vehicle safety demands in South Africa.
  • Wall Street maintains positive sentiment with buy ratings and a $43.58 price target. Moreover, key valuation metrics point to a GARP opportunity.

Semi-truck driving on remote rode

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

This article emphasizes Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) as we assess an overlooked asset with growth-at-a-reasonable-price attributes.

For those unaware, Karooooo is a global mobility company that offers software-as-a-service. The company has experienced numerous material events lately, ranging

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.13K Followers
Lead Author: Steve G. Booyens, CFA. Company: Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an Independent Research Firm and Private Investment Fund.Methodology: Pricing Systematic Risk and Exploring Bottom-Up Fundamentals.Assets Covered: Global Stocks & Fixed Income, REITs, CEFs, ETFs, and EMs. Primary Industries: Banking, Real Estate, Mining.Kindly note that our published content is dispensed as Independent Analysis and Doesn't Constitute Financial Advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KARO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KARO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KARO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News