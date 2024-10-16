Lululemon Has Started A Recovery (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Lululemon is poised for a potential 20% gain, driven by strong long-term relative strength and historically bearish investor expectations, signaling a major advance.
- The stock has been in a four-year trading range, with a recent low in July marking a potential reversal and a target price of $350.
- Investor sentiment is overly negative, a condition that typically precedes significant price rises, as indicated by multiple Green Zone readings this year.
- Long-term RSI shows LULU was oversold in July, similar to the 2020 COVID low, suggesting a strong intermediate to long-term advance is underway.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.