SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Investor Technology Session At OneCon Conference - (Transcript)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Investor Technology Session at OneCon Conference Call October 16, 2024 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Clark - Vice President, Investor Relations

Tomer Weingarten - Chief Executive Officer

Ric Smith - Chief Product and Technology Officer

Michael Cremen - Chief Revenue Officer

Barbara Larson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Doug Clark

Go ahead and get started. Welcome everyone and thank you all so much for joining. Doug Clark, Investor Relations here at SentinelOne. It's already been, in my opinion, an incredibly, exciting day with demos, keynotes, customers and partners. Thank you all for coming in person here today and thank you all for coming on the webcast as well.

So with that out of the way, we have a terrific