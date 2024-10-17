In the stock market, buying opportunities can be long-lasting or they can be very fickle. A stock could be chronically undervalued in a bear market for years.
Abbott Laboratories: It's No Longer A Buy For Now
Summary
- Since my previous article, shares of Abbott Laboratories have returned 10% versus the 7% gains of the S&P 500 index.
- The healthcare company's sales and adjusted diluted EPS rose in the third quarter.
- Abbott Laboratories maintains a fortress-like balance sheet.
- The stock could be slightly overvalued from the current share price.
- Abbott Laboratories looks set up for 7% annual total returns through 2026.
