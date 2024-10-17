OALC: Christian-Values ETF With High Fees But Solid Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.23K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • OALC is a Christian faith-based alternative to S&P 500 Index funds and has excellent fundamentals. This analysis evaluated its diversification, risk, growth, value, and quality features compared to its peers.
  • Unlike CATH, a more established ETF for Catholic investors, OALC is materially different from the S&P 500 Index. In particular, it avoids Apple, Meta Platforms, and UnitedHealth Group.
  • OALC is a good single-solution ETF, but its expense ratio will eventually become burdensome. Currently, it's 0.49%, but that includes a 0.37% fee waiver set to expire in December 2025.
  • This analysis demonstrates the substantial long-term financial impact of OALC's high fees, and suggests some creative solutions readers can explore without compromising their values.
  • I've assigned OALC a solid "hold" rating, with a fundamental analysis comparing it with CATH, PRAY, BIBL, and SPY to follow.

silhouette of burning cross with rays of sunlight background

thanasus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) is a Christian faith-based large-cap fund offering an excellent combination of diversification, quality, growth, and value that should allow it to compete well with its target benchmark, the SPDR

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.23K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OALC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on OALC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OALC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News