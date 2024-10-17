Tesla: Fairly Significant Doubt After The Cybercab Event

Oct. 17, 2024 12:19 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
7.91K Followers
(30min)

Summary

  • Tesla's self-driving technology faces a critical 12-18 month period due to the rapid scale up of the company's training infrastructure and access to data.
  • If meaningful progress is not demonstrated in the next few years, Tesla's approach to autonomy will begin to look like a dead end.
  • Tesla's vertical integration and scale could give it an advantage, but the timeline for a general self-driving solution remains uncertain.
  • While the pursuit of a dedicated robotaxi has renewed investor optimism, Tesla is years away from genuine self-driving capabilities and the Cybercab event was a reminder of this.
  • This should be a downside risk, but Tesla's share price is often divorced from the fundamentals of the business.

Auto driving smart car in cyber space made of light trail

Hiroshi Watanabe

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) (NEOE:TSLA:CA) business faces a critical 12-18 month period, as its investments in self-driving technology are reaching a point where significant progress will be needed for the company to maintain its valuation premium. This is

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
7.91K Followers
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News