Tesla: Fairly Significant Doubt After The Cybercab Event
Summary
- Tesla's self-driving technology faces a critical 12-18 month period due to the rapid scale up of the company's training infrastructure and access to data.
- If meaningful progress is not demonstrated in the next few years, Tesla's approach to autonomy will begin to look like a dead end.
- Tesla's vertical integration and scale could give it an advantage, but the timeline for a general self-driving solution remains uncertain.
- While the pursuit of a dedicated robotaxi has renewed investor optimism, Tesla is years away from genuine self-driving capabilities and the Cybercab event was a reminder of this.
- This should be a downside risk, but Tesla's share price is often divorced from the fundamentals of the business.
