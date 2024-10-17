Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), a solutions provider for the Internet of Things or IoT, has tried to narrow the losses for the year in recent months. The stock has rebounded off the recent low in August, but it appears to be having trouble
Silicon Laboratories: A Questionable Outlook Offsets Improving Results
Summary
- Silicon Laboratories has recouped some of the losses for the year, with the stock moving higher, but there are a few reasons why further stock gains may have to wait.
- The excess inventory problem is getting better with the quarterly numbers rebounding, but the outlook beyond is nonetheless hazy.
- A continued rally in the stock requires strong growth, but it is unclear what demand and thus growth will be like without excess inventory.
- SLAB can move past present hurdles, but it will need to provide some answers to pressing questions, which it has not done yet.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.