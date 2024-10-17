How Deep And Wide Is Nvidia's Moat?

Dominic Lombardo, CFA profile picture
Dominic Lombardo, CFA
725 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Nvidia is the poster-child for today’s hype in Artificial Intelligence. Shares are trading at exceptionally high levels. Properly framing Industry Structure, particularly entry-barriers, is key to determining Nvidia’s staying power.
  • Nvidia has a set of unique attributes such as Domain Experience that sets it apart from most companies.
  • The company’s been able to raise Switching Costs via its CUDA platform and its data-center software stack.
  • 2Q’25 financial performance disappointed investors who are worried over Blackwell’s (next-generation GPU) effect on profitability.
  • Nvidia’s phenomenal business performance has placed a target on its back from a host of VC funded competitors, chipmakers and even its own customers.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Thesis

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has come a long way since its founding in a Denny’s diner. Now the company’s at the forefront of Generative AI (“AI”). On 5/23, Nvidia had its iPhone Moment when its 1Q’24 (see “Data Center” in chart) results squashed revenue & earnings estimates. It

This article was written by

Dominic Lombardo, CFA profile picture
Dominic Lombardo, CFA
725 Followers
Dom received his MBA in Management and B.S. Finance (Manhattan College) and was credit trained at New York University. Dom received the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation from GARP.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age & SaaS software and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News