Wall Street Breakfast: Atomic Shift

Atomic shift
It looks like Big Tech is going big on nuclear power. Amazon (AMZN) has joined other tech giants Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), announcing $500M of investments in atomic energy in a bid to satiate its data center demands and artificial intelligence ambitions while continuing to meet its clean energy goals.
Nuclear funding: Amazon (AMZN) on Wednesday said it signed a deal with Dominion Energy (D) to explore building a small modular nuclear reactor near the North Anna station. Amazon would also invest in reactor developer X-energy and collaborate with regional utility consortium Energy Northwest. Just days before, Google (GOOGL) announced an agreement to purchase power generated from multiple small modular reactors to be built by nuclear energy startup Kairos Power. Not only this, Microsoft (MSFT) has also teamed up with Constellation Energy (CEG) to resurrect a unit of the Three Mile Island nuke plant in Pennsylvania.
Power hungry: The fact of the matter is that AI models require loads and loads of electricity. This is because of the vast amount of data that these models have to compute to generate responses. To give an idea, a basic text response from these AI models can consume enough energy to power a 10-watt LED bulb for an hour. In comparison, a typical Google search can consume electricity equivalent to powering a 10-watt LED bulb for about two minutes. In that context, nuclear energy appears favorable over wind or solar, as nuclear creates a larger amount of power that is stable and consistently available on demand.
Breathing new life: The recent nuclear bids from technology firms have raised the prospects of an entire sector. Nuclear power plant developers Oklo (OKLO) and NuScale Power (SMR) saw their stocks jump over 40% on Amazon's news. Similarly, investors bought shares of established independent power producers with nuclear footprints like Vistra (VST), Constellation Energy (CEG), and Dominion Energy (D). Even uranium-related names joined the party, with Centrus Energy (LEU), Energy Fuels (UUUU), and Denison Mines (DNN) gaining.
What else is happening...
Trump win would give equities a 3- to 6-month rally before a snuff out.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) soars after AI demand boosts outlook.
Expedia (EXPE) gains after report Uber (UBER) explored potential takeover.
Netflix (NFLX) subscriber addition, ad-tier growth in focus during Q3 results.
SpaceX sues California regulator, claiming political bias against launches.
Deere (DE) to cut nearly 300 more jobs in Iowa as farm economy weakens.
Apple (AAPL) could lose third of Google revenue by 2028 from antitrust case.
Moody's lowers outlook for Southwest (LUV) as strategy initiatives present risks.
China's housing ministry gears up to support struggling property sector.
Investors should add to small- and mid-cap stocks on valuations, Fed’s outlook.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan -0.7%. Hong Kong -1.0%. China -1.1%. India -0.6%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.4%. Paris +1.2%. Frankfurt +0.7%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow flat. S&P +0.4%. Nasdaq +0.8%. Crude +0.3% at $70.62. Gold +0.3% to $2,699.30. Bitcoin -0.9% to $67,139.69.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.04%.
Today's Economic Calendar
08:30 AM Jobless Claims
08:30 AM Retail Sales
08:30 AM Philly Fed Business Outlook
09:15 AM Industrial Production
10:00 AM Business Inventories
10:00 AM Housing Market Index
10:30 AM EIA Natural Gas Inventory
11:00 AM EIA Petroleum Inventories
11:00 AM Fed’s Goolsbee Speech
04:00 PM Treasury International Capital
04:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet
