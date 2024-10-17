Wall Street Breakfast: Atomic Shift

What else is happening...

Trump win would give equities a 3- to 6-month rally before a snuff out.



Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) soars after AI demand boosts outlook.



Expedia (EXPE) gains after report Uber (UBER) explored potential takeover.



Netflix (NFLX) subscriber addition, ad-tier growth in focus during Q3 results.



SpaceX sues California regulator, claiming political bias against launches.



Deere (DE) to cut nearly 300 more jobs in Iowa as farm economy weakens.



Apple (AAPL) could lose third of Google revenue by 2028 from antitrust case.



Moody's lowers outlook for Southwest (LUV) as strategy initiatives present risks.



China's housing ministry gears up to support struggling property sector.



Investors should add to small- and mid-cap stocks on valuations, Fed’s outlook.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.7%. Hong Kong -1.0%. China -1.1%. India -0.6%.



In Europe, at midday, London +0.4%. Paris +1.2%. Frankfurt +0.7%.



Futures at 6:30, Dow flat. S&P +0.4%. Nasdaq +0.8%. Crude +0.3% at $70.62. Gold +0.3% to $2,699.30. Bitcoin -0.9% to $67,139.69.



Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.04%.

Today's Economic Calendar

08:30 AM Jobless Claims

08:30 AM Retail Sales

08:30 AM Philly Fed Business Outlook

09:15 AM Industrial Production

10:00 AM Business Inventories

10:00 AM Housing Market Index

10:30 AM EIA Natural Gas Inventory

11:00 AM EIA Petroleum Inventories

11:00 AM Fed’s Goolsbee Speech

04:00 PM Treasury International Capital

04:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet



