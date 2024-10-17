The stock market doesn’t seem to think that we’re going to enter a recession after a parade of bank earnings showed healthy results. However, not all sectors seem to agree: in particular, the consumer space and luxury goods seem to be
Canada Goose: Winter Is Coming, And It's Not Going To Be A Good One (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Canada Goose is entering into a very difficult winter season as resellers pull back their order books and China growth slows down.
- Read-through from other luxury vendors like LVMH also suggests a very tough consumer environment for high-priced goods.
- Making matters worse, Canada Goose’s supply chain expansion into Europe is severely eating into its margins.
- Downgrading Canada Goose to a sell rating, as I believe the company will be hard-pressed to hit its targets this year.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.