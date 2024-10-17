Unit Corporation (OTCQX:UNTC) has focused on stabilizing its financials and continues to be centered on delivering reliable dividends for its investors. Naturally, the recent dividend cut wasn’t welcomed, but after analyzing the company, I still believe there’s a viable long-term
Reiterated Strong Buy: Unit Corporation's Leaner Operations Still Look Bullish
Summary
- Unit Corporation remains a "Strong Buy" due to its leaner operations and sustainable dividend strategy despite recent revenue declines and market challenges.
- UNTC's strategic divestitures and focus on core assets have bolstered cash reserves and reduced liabilities, enhancing long-term financial stability.
- The company maintains a high dividend yield of 15.4%, supported by positive cash flow and a debt-free balance sheet, appealing to income investors.
- Key risks include significant revenue declines and the need for revenue stabilization to ensure continued dividend sustainability and potential future growth.
- This is why I reiterate UNTC as a "Strong Buy" for long-term income investors.
