Reiterated Strong Buy: Unit Corporation's Leaner Operations Still Look Bullish

Oct. 17, 2024 6:41 AM ETUnit Corporation (UNTC) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • Unit Corporation remains a "Strong Buy" due to its leaner operations and sustainable dividend strategy despite recent revenue declines and market challenges.
  • UNTC's strategic divestitures and focus on core assets have bolstered cash reserves and reduced liabilities, enhancing long-term financial stability.
  • The company maintains a high dividend yield of 15.4%, supported by positive cash flow and a debt-free balance sheet, appealing to income investors.
  • Key risks include significant revenue declines and the need for revenue stabilization to ensure continued dividend sustainability and potential future growth.
  • This is why I reiterate UNTC as a "Strong Buy" for long-term income investors.

Pumping unit in Permian Basin oilfiled near Midland, Texas

Sean Hannon

Unit Corporation (OTCQX:UNTC) has focused on stabilizing its financials and continues to be centered on delivering reliable dividends for its investors. Naturally, the recent dividend cut wasn’t welcomed, but after analyzing the company, I still believe there’s a viable long-term

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.76K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News