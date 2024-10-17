ASML: Post Q3 Earnings Selloff Appears Overdone (Ratings Upgrade)

Summary

  • ASML dropped 22% in two days due to a 53% sequential decline in bookings, resulting in weaker-than-expected revenue growth and gross margin outlook for FY2025, driven by weak EUV growth.
  • This bookings decline was largely driven by lower demand from "certain customers," possibly in China, which is expected to account for 20% of total revenue exposure in FY2025.
  • Management indicated a more "normalized percentage" for China's exposure moving forward, implying a lower revenue mix beyond FY2025.
  • Despite lowered FY2025 outlook, the company is still positioned to achieve growth acceleration and margin expansion.
  • The stock's P/E TTM has decreased to 37x from 56x since my last rating, while its non-GAAP forward P/E is currently at 23x, in-line with peers.

Post 3Q Earnings Pullback Presents A Buying Opportunity

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) stock dropped nearly 22% following unexpectedly lower demand, driven by slower ramp of new nodes at certain customers according to management's comments. While the company topped both

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

