Stryker: More Earnings Growth And Higher Prices Ahead

Oct. 17, 2024 7:45 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
1.02K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Stryker Corporation stock is recommended as a Buy due to its steady earnings growth, margin improvements, and strategic acquisitions, with a one-year price target 12.66% higher.
  • Recent financial results show robust performance, with net sales up 8.5%, adjusted EPS up 10.6%, and a healthy balance sheet with reduced long-term debt.
  • Stryker's growth prospects are supported by organic growth, acquisitions, and expanding margins, alongside a modest but growing dividend, making it an attractive stock for growth investors.

Stryker Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Looking for a company with steady earnings growth and a share price that has outpaced the S&P 500 over the past decade? Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) would certainly be worth a look:

Can it continue its

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
1.02K Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SYK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SYK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News