EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Olof Svensson - Head of Shareholder Relations
Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner
Gustav Segerberg - Head of Business Development
Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ermin Keric - Carnegie Investment Bank AB
Magnus Andersson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane
Jacob Hesslevik - SEB
Hubert Lam - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Nicholas Herman - Citigroup Inc.
Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Haley Tam - UBS
Olof Svensson
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of EQT's Q3 Announcement 2024. As always, if you've registered ahead of the call, you should have received an e-mail with your personal pin code to participate in the Q&A.
Next slide, please. Let me start by briefly summarizing the third quarter. In terms of fundraising, we launched EQT Private Capital Asia's flagship fund BPEA IX with a target size of $12.5 billion, a 20% increase compared to the predecessor fund. EQT Infrastructure VI fundraising continued with close to €17 billion, so closed out commitments to debt, and we had final close in EQT Active Core Infrastructure at more than $3 billion. In total, we had gross inflows of about €3 billion, including investments by strategies which charge fees on invested capital.
We kept executing on a strong thematic pipeline and announced €6 billion of investments during the third quarter. We are systematically pursuing various exit avenues, be it full realization, stake sales or capital market sell-downs. Total exit volumes amounted to €3 billion in the quarter.
All of the EQT key funds continue to perform on or above plan with healthy like-for-like value creation in the quarter. We strengthened our platform with
- Read more current EQBBF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts