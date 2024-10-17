EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Svensson - Head of Shareholder Relations

Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner

Gustav Segerberg - Head of Business Development

Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ermin Keric - Carnegie Investment Bank AB

Magnus Andersson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA

Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Hubert Lam - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nicholas Herman - Citigroup Inc.

Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haley Tam - UBS

Olof Svensson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of EQT's Q3 Announcement 2024. As always, if you've registered ahead of the call, you should have received an e-mail with your personal pin code to participate in the Q&A.

Next slide, please. Let me start by briefly summarizing the third quarter. In terms of fundraising, we launched EQT Private Capital Asia's flagship fund BPEA IX with a target size of $12.5 billion, a 20% increase compared to the predecessor fund. EQT Infrastructure VI fundraising continued with close to €17 billion, so closed out commitments to debt, and we had final close in EQT Active Core Infrastructure at more than $3 billion. In total, we had gross inflows of about €3 billion, including investments by strategies which charge fees on invested capital.

We kept executing on a strong thematic pipeline and announced €6 billion of investments during the third quarter. We are systematically pursuing various exit avenues, be it full realization, stake sales or capital market sell-downs. Total exit volumes amounted to €3 billion in the quarter.

All of the EQT key funds continue to perform on or above plan with healthy like-for-like value creation in the quarter. We strengthened our platform with