As a signee of the Paris Agreement, China has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and peak its carbon emissions before 2030. According to the World Resource Institute, China is currently the largest greenhouse gas emitter. As
From Pilot To Powerhouse: The Evolution Of China's Carbon Emissions Trading System
Summary
- China is leading the world in the production of solar photovoltaics, lithium batteries, and electric vehicles.
- To create a market-driven approach to carbon pricing, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has expressed its desire to eventually roll out the auction process in its ETS.
- We expect to see China's carbon allowances added to KRBN's index once futures contracts are introduced and meet the liquidity requirements.
