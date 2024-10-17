Citigroup: I Am Buying Every Dip
Summary
- Citigroup's stock fell 5% despite strong earnings due to profit-taking and unwarranted regulatory concerns, which, I believe, are way overblown.
- Citi is trading at ~0.7x TBV with potential upside to $120-$170 by 2026 if RoTCE targets are met, offering a high margin of safety.
- Strong Q3-2024 performance with positive operating leverage across all divisions, confirming full-year 2024 revenue and expense targets.
- Despite the Street's skepticism, I remain bullish on Citi due to multiple upcoming catalysts like share buybacks, revenue growth, and progress on consent orders.
